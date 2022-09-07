Best Tropical Islands to Work Remotely for Extended Stays

3. Pine Cay in Turks and Caicos Learn More

Pine Cay first welcomed guests in November 2021. The private island is home to a boutique hotel and a small collection of private homes on a two-mile stretch of dreamy, white-sand beach. The only property in Turks & Caicos to be part of the exclusive Relais & Châteaux collection, each of the hotel’s 12 rooms has its own roomy screened-in patio and tiki hut on the beach. The premises are fully equipped with Wi-Fi. While there are no special packages for extended stays, you can breathe easy during your getaway knowing that standard, double occupancy hotel rates include all meals, soft drinks, select alcohol, transfers from the mainland, water sports, sailing, and all on-island activities. We also love the focus on sustainability here. No cars are allowed, no single-use plastics. All buildings have rain-water catchment and storage systems with graywater (wastewater from washing machines, bathroom sinks, showers, bathtubs, etc.) used for irrigation. The resort partners with Caicos Pine Recovery Project to preserve the country’s native tree and its habitat—just to name a few initiatives. Prefer your own house? There are a few private home rentals available on Pine Cay, and guests staying there can enjoy hotel amenities and services.

