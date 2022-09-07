Best Tropical Islands to Work Remotely for Extended Stays

5. Tavola Villa on Vanua Levu in FijiLearn More
On Vanua Levu, Fiji’s second-largest island, Tavola Villa personifies barefoot luxury. Laze in your infinity pool overlooking eight acres of oceanfront property on Savusavu Bay, then crank out a few hours of work in a minimalist home designed by award-winning Australian architect Madeleine Blanchfield. Villa stays of two weeks get 15 percent off, while four-week jaunts receive 25 percent off the standard rate, complete with exclusive use of the private estate and helipad access, continental breakfast, airport transfers, snorkeling, kayaking, yoga gear, daily housekeeping, Wi-Fi in the lounge, and more. During your retreat make the most of the town of Savusavu and its surroundings: hike around waterfalls, snorkel colorful reefs, and swing by the Savusavu market to go shopping for fresh, locally grown organic produce for your meals. Don’t skip town without taking a tour through the local cacao farm and making your own chocolate, from bean to bar.
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top