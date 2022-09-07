Best Tropical Islands to Work Remotely for Extended Stays

6. Bluefields Bay Villas in JamaicaLearn More
A better version of the daily grind exists on Jamaica’s remote south coast. Set up shop at Bluefields Bay Villas, where the Wi-Fi extends to the beach and all six of the resort’s private villas have open-air living rooms with cinematic ocean views and a private pool. Check off your 9-to-5 to-do list in this Caribbean oasis. Just be sure to make time for glass-bottom boat cruises, hiking Bluefields Mountain, playing tennis, and hydro-biking. Rates at Bluefields Bay Villas start at $1,137 per person per night. For guests staying two weeks or longer, the Extended Stay Special includes an in-villa spa treatment, 24/7 nanny service for those with children, and several other perks including transportation to YS Falls, a grouping of seven waterfalls and natural swimming pools.
