Best Tropical Islands to Work Remotely for Extended Stays

Lovingly dubbed “The Sleeping Giant,” South Andros is one of the Bahamas’ largest islands, populated by barely 2,000 residents. Log into Slack while sprawled out on some 90 miles of picturesque coastline or at a conch stand with bites of the juicy catch of the day between spreadsheet updates. Fishermen will enjoy taking to the water—Andros is known as the Bonefishing Capital of the World. So will divers, who can enjoy choosing from upwards of 200 blue holes and otherworldly cave formations. For R&R, post up at Caerula Mar Club (from $425 per night), where bookings of five nights or more get you an additional free night through its Autumn Getaway special, active from November 1 to December 23, 2022. After five nights of stay, Caerula will also provide a $100 daily resort credit for dining or activities. Sandwich a marathon of meetings with kayaking, paddleboarding, or snorkeling—all with complimentary water sports equipment. Caerulea Mar guests exclusively receive 10 percent off flights to South Andros via Makers Air. Use promo code CMGuest. Contact caerulamar@makersair.com or call 954-771-0330 to book.
