Best Tropical Islands to Work Remotely for Extended Stays

9. Mount Cinnamon Resort and Beach Club in Grenada
The aptly named Stay, Work and Play Package at Mount Cinnamon Resort gets you the keys to an ocean view room for 15 nights for $5,500 through December 20, 2022. Yes, a complimentary after-hours Grenada rum tasting session is also included in the deal. While immersing yourself in Grenada, check out the cyan waters on a Cayaks tour. The fully transparent kayak allows you to view marine life below. After, relax in the white sand at Grenada’s world renowned Grand Anse Beach. Dinner at Rhodes Restaurant, located in the celebrated Calabash Hotel features standout dishes like shrimp and callaloo tartlets, pan-seared lionfish, and root vegetable tarte tatin. Other top hotels for your remote work stint here include Sandals Grenada, where you get one night free when booking a seven-day stay or a credit up to $1,000 any time through 2024. Silversands Grenada offers up to 40 percent off when booking a villa or suite through September 30, 2022, too.
