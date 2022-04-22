2. Woodburn, Oregon Learn more

The Willamette Valley is known around the world for growing many delectable crops. High on the list are pinot noir grapes and hops. But the tulips of the Willamette Valley provide a visually stunning yield themselves. Less than an hour drive south of Portland, the Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm is cradled between the volcanic peaks of the Cascades and the Coast Range of Oregon.

A trend you’ll notice with tulip growers is a matching month-long festival to celebrate the bloom. The Wooden Shoe Farm is no different, hosting visitors between late March and early May each year. The family-owned farm started in the 1950s and has over 40 acres and some 80 varieties of tulips to visit.

You won’t be disappointed with the colorful rows, backed by a grand view of 11,249-foot Mt. Hood. And when you’re finished taking a stroll, you know a tasty glass of local pinot is nearby.

