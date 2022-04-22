3. Holland, Michigan Learn more

Tulips are known to grow best within proximity to a coast, but who says it needs to be saltwater? Located on the shores of Lake Michigan is the aptly named city of Holland, which celebrates its Dutch heritage. Of course, the city has a windmill, but also an affection for tulips. In city parks, along sidewalks, and at fairgrounds, Holland plants the spring bulb to set off a colorful public array of some five million tulips.

Holland is just a three-hour road trip from Chicago, or a short train ride from nearby Grand Rapids. Time your trip for mid-May when Holland hosts the Tulip Time Festival, with immersive tulip gardens, Dutch dancing, and let’s not forget, plenty of wooden shoes.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!