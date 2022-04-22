4. Albany, New York Learn more

A trip up the Hudson River Valley will bring New Yorkers to a Dutch-inspired celebration of their own to welcome spring. At the state capital’s Washington Park, roughly 100,000 tulips are planted each year.

From New York City it’s less than a three-hour drive to Albany, which sits nearly at sea level. On the way, the river corridor will be popping with spring vegetation rolling up toward the mountain ranges of the Empire State and New England, all wrapping around the state capital. The tulip bloom at the city’s major park occurs in early- to mid-May, around this same time you can catch the annual Albany Tulip Festival.

