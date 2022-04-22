5. Cream Ridge, New Jersey Learn more

You may not have guessed one of the largest “you-pick” flower farms in the U.S. is located in central New Jersey, and it just so happens to be a big fan of tulips.

Holland Ridge Farms, located in the rolling, fertile soil of the Garden State is 300 acres large, and now plants over eight million tulip bulbs.

If the ability to take a day drive to Holland Ridge from any major city in the mid-Atlantic wasn’t enticing enough, this tulip farm isn’t just for the views. At Holland Ridge, you can clip your own bouquet for the ride home at just a buck a stem.

Tulips at Holland Ridge are usually ready to harvest by mid-April and available until May, so you’ll want to get there before all the flowers are clipped. If you need a break from cutting stems, you’ll find a court of food trucks to grab some grub.

