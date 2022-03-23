10. Promenade Park, Fort Wayne, IN Learn more

An idyllic name matches its environs in this city escape complete with a beer garden, porch swings, tree canopy trail, ping pong, and corn hole. At the crossroads of three rivers, one standout facet of this park is its attention to accessibility; the paths have tactile surface features for vision-impaired individuals, wheelchair-accessible grassy areas and wide paths, and waterfront accessibility for easier transfer from wheelchair to watercraft.

