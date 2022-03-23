10. Promenade Park, Fort Wayne, INLearn more
An idyllic name matches its environs in this city escape complete with a beer garden, porch swings, tree canopy trail, ping pong, and corn hole. At the crossroads of three rivers, one standout facet of this park is its attention to accessibility; the paths have tactile surface features for vision-impaired individuals, wheelchair-accessible grassy areas and wide paths, and waterfront accessibility for easier transfer from wheelchair to watercraft.
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top