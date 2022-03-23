11. Salesforce Park, San Francisco, CA Learn more

When you’ve got a saturated cityscape in need of another park, you look up for inspiration. That’s what Biederman Redevelopment Ventures did (President Dan Biederman was behind New York City’s Bryant Park overhaul). Located on the top of the Salesforce Transit Center, this rooftop refuge is a marvelous place to hang and catch up with buddies or take time off for yourself. The park also hosts a smattering of free programs like HIIT, yoga, cardio bootcamps, bird walks, tree tours, drum circles, and concerts.

