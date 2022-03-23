14. Amerson River Park, Macon, GA Learn more

For a breath of fresh air in Macon, venture to Amerson River Park, spread across some 180 acres of pristine forests, meadows, and wetlands surrounded by a river oxbow of Ocmulgee River. Lace up your sneaks for a run along the seven miles of walking trails or enjoy kayaking, canoeing, and tubing on the river to beat the afternoon heat after exploring some of the high bluffs earlier in the day.

