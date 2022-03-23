12. Scioto Mile, Columbus, OH Learn more

There are 175 acres of lush landscapes to explore in downtown Columbus, along the Scioto River. Experience some or all of it on foot, bike, or paddle (rent or BYO kayak or paddleboard). When you need a break, there are plenty of swings and benches along the path, as well as a 15,000-square-foot interactive fountain and ample picnic space in one of nine parks. Further North, well-maintained paths lead you toward the confluence of the Scioto and Olentangy Rivers, and put you at the trailheads of the 9-mile Scioto Trail and 13-mile Olentangy Trail. FYI: You can also climb the largest free outdoor climbing wall in the country at Scioto Mile, and there are free concerts in the summer.

