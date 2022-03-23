15. St. Marks River Preserve State Park, Tallahassee, FL Learn more

They don’t call it “Trailahassee” for nothing. At St. Marks River Preserve State Park, expect ample trails for hiking, horseback riding, and off-ride bicycling, situated on the enchanting banks of the river headwaters. A must-visit is the St. Marks Historic Railroad State Trail, which traces the route of Florida’s first and longest-operating railroad. It meanders along for 20.5 miles from Tallahassee to St. Marks, a coastal enclave on the Gulf of Mexico.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!