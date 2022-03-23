13. The RiverFront, Omaha, NE Learn more

Add the Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront to your radar for summer 2022. This $325 million project reimagines three existing urban parks that stretch from downtown Omaha to the Missouri River, spanning some 72 acres. Guests can mosey through a sculpture garden with art installations from celebrated creatives, interactive water features, a dog park, large event lawn, and more. The second and the third phases of the park are scheduled to reopen in 2023.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!