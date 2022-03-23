2. Waterfront Park, Louisville, KY Learn more

This 85-acre park is perched on the banks of the Ohio River. Our favorite view is seen while walking, jogging, or biking across Big Four Bridge, where you savor the city’s skyline, especially at sunset or during the bridge’s nightly LED light show. History buffs: This sprawling space is also home to a 12-foot statue of one-time Kentucky resident Abraham Lincoln at a Lincoln Memorial, which also showcases four bas-reliefs (carvings) displaying various stages of Lincoln’s life.

