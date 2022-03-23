3. James River Park System, Richmond, VA Learn more

This unique park spans the shoreline and islands along the James River. A lot of the park system overlooks Richmond’s skyline and is easily accessible from downtown (even though you’ll feel eons away from city life). Try Riverside Outfitters and RVA Paddlesports for a canoe, kayak, SUP, or a white water rafting adventure, before swapping water vessels for a bike ride at the Bicycle Skills Park on Belle Isle. Rock climbers, don’t miss the Manchester Climbing Wall, which is under the T. Tyler Potterfield Memorial Bridge.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!