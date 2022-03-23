4. Balboa Park, San Diego, CA Learn more

This urban Shangri-La boasts museums, theaters, performing arts organizations, outdoor activities, and the San Diego Zoo, all within its 1,200-acre parcel. You can even take a spin on the 1910 Herschell-Spillman menagerie carousel, which was built in New York in 1910 and brought to Los Angeles and Coronado before landing in Balboa Park in 1922. East Mesa has a nine-hole golf course, 18-hole disc golf course, picnic areas, athletic fields, a public pool, and tennis club. There are also Bocce ball courts and one of SoCal’s only velodromes for bicycle racing. You can spend a whole day in this part of the park alone—and you should.

