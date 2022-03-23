5. Boise River Greenbelt in Boise, ID Learn more

First things first, let’s talk about Boise Whitewater Park, a makeshift surf town in a landlocked state, where locals ride waves year-round (in the summer, grab a beer and soak up the sun at The Yardarm). The Greenbelt proper journeys on for almost 25 miles, connecting more than a dozen parks with green space and a refuge for wildlife. Speaking of which, the MK Nature Center, is a great spot to see some of that thanks to an underwater fish viewing area (hello, sturgeon), and trails with birds and deer.

