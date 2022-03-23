6. Mueller, Austin, Texas Learn more

File this under neat: 20% of this mixed-income, mixed-use community on the 700-acre site of Austin’s former Robert Mueller Municipal Airport is dedicated to parkland and open space. With roughly 140 acres of parks, trails, and green space, there’s a dizzying amount to explore. As a reward for tackling the loop trail at the 30-acre Mueller Lake Park, we’re all for grabbing victuals from local artisans and farmers at Texas Farmers Market or catching a flick at Alamo Drafthouse.

