7. Vicksburg National Military Park, Vicksburg, MS

Dubbed the “art park of the world,” this recreation ground a few miles from the banks of the Mississippi River has more than 1,400 monuments and memorials on display. The historic site encompasses the 1,728-acre battlefield of the Siege of Vicksburg, the final major military campaign of the Civil War in 1863. During your time here, marvel at stone-and-bronze oeuvres crafted by famous American sculptors, take a private walking tour, or pedal along the Battlefield Tour Road, an 18-mile loop with stellar panoramas. If you don’t bring your own bike, rent one from local outfitter Battlefield Bicycle.

