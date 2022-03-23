8. The Castillo de San Marcos, St. Augustine, FL Learn more

This historic landmark is a waterfront green space that sits on 20 acres in America’s oldest city. Laze on the lawn, have a picnic under a tree, or see the oldest masonry fortification in the U.S. to learn some military history about the 16th Colonial Spanish settlement through the Fort’s transfer to the National Park’s Service. There’s something for every kind of visitor here.

