9. Gathering Place, Tulsa, OK

It’s no exaggeration to say this urban oasis is the Disney World equivalent of a city park (sans admission fees). The riverfront grounds have a skateboarding park and BMX tracks for off-road biking. There’s also an adventure playground for kids, a boathouse with free boat rentals on Peggy’s Pond, an expansive collection of sculptures called Art in the Park, and much more to get you in that Don Williams “livin’ on Tulsa Time” state of mind. Brought to life by the George Kaiser Family Foundation, don’t bring your day to an end without visiting Sky Garden, a horticultural area bursting with Gingko trees, shrubs, and seasonal flowers.

