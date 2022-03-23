21. Griffith Park, Los Angeles, CA Learn more

Griffith Park in Southern Califonia covers 4,310 acres, making it one of the largest urban parks in North America. Having been referred to as “the Central Park of LA” this park and trail system is much more rugged and wild than NY’s Central Park. Hiking here makes you feel miles away from civilization. And perched atop the south-facing slope of Mount Hollywood is the magnificent Griffith Park Observatory. Since its opening in 1935, the Observatory has become a wildly popular tourist attraction.

