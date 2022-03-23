20. Schuylkill River Trail, Philadelphia, PA Learn more

Stretching along the banks of the Schuykill River, this trail is a beautiful place to stretch your legs and unwind a bit. There’s currently a 19.5-mile stretch from Reading to Pottstown, as well as a 23.2-mile portion from Oaks to South Street in Center City. Much of the trail runs along the former East Coast Greenway—a 3,000-mile trail system connecting Maine to Florida. The possibilities are almost endless as to how much trail time you can log here.

