Swamp Rabbit Trail Downtown Falls Park, Greenville, SC

Located in Greenville County, South Carolina, the Swamp Rabbit Trail is a 19.9-mile multi-use route. It begins at Greenville Technical College and ends about a mile north of the Travelers Rest city limits. Once acting as the site for the Greenville & Northern Railway, this stretch of trail is wonderfully restorative.

