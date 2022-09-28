9. Sea Island, Georgia
Located an hour-and-a-half from Jacksonville, Sea Island is a 90-year-old resort island and was the honeymoon destination of choice for President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush in 1945. Sea Island’s Beach Club has private poolside cabanas, complete with an air-conditioned sitting area next to the adult pool and a flat-screen TV for sports games. There are tennis and squash centers on the island, as well as a yacht club, shooting school, salt marsh nature tours, horseback riding, and three championship golf courses. The 65,000 square-foot spa offers men’s treatments like hot stone and deep tissue massages. Take your pick of seven restaurants, including the Forbes Five-Star Georgian Room, which has flavorful Southern cuisine like Maine lobster, scallops, and beef Rossini. For accommodations, The Lodge at Sea Island is the Island’s best-kept secret. Called the “the greatest locker room in golf” by PGA touring pros, the Men’s Locker Room at The Lodge contains a full bar, cigar room with views of the ocean, a practice putting green, and steam room.
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top