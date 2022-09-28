8. Daufuskie Island, South Carolina

For a weekend retreat in South Carolina, take an hour-and-a-half ferry ride from Hilton Head to Daufuskie Island. It’s just 10 square miles, so no cars are allowed on-island; golf carts are used as a primary mode of transport. When you’re not carting around buying local wares like metalworks by young sculptor Chase Allen at the Iron Fish Gallery, you can take a golf cart around the 20-hole Championship Signature Reese Jones golf course. Outdoor enthusiasts can bike through the nature conservancy or take a ride on horseback along Haig Point’s white beaches. Although there’s no air conditioning and it can be buggy if you eat outside, Marshside Mama’s fills your seafood fix with dishes like Low Country Gumbo with fish and shrimp. Or, you can partake in the island’s popular local catch—deviled crabs—at the Old Daufuskie Crab Company. Beachfront stays can be booked at the Strachan Mansion and 1873 Lighthouse overlooking the Calibougie Sound.

