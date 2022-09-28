7. Amelia Island, Florida
Located three hours from Orlando, Amelia Island was the birthplace of the modern shrimping industry. For over six decades, nearly 100 shrimp boats docked in Fernandina Beach. The island remains known for its fresh, local-caught shrimp available on the island year-round at numerous seafood spots, like Timoti’s Seafood Shak, Lulu’s, and The Crab Trap. Biking through the historic oak-canopy-lined roads of Fort Clinch State Park or hiking the 6-mile off-road multi-use trail is popular for outdoor enthusiasts. The park offers a guided nature walk at the Willow Pond Nature Trail every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. In the walkable downtown Fernandina Beach, The Palace Saloon on Centre Street has been a fixture since 1878 and is the oldest saloon in Florida still remaining in its original location.
