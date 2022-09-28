10. Antelope Island State Park, Utah
The camping-only Antelope Island State Park is a quick 20-minute drive from Salt Lake City. The island is the largest in the Great Salt Lake, and is home to a herd of 500 free-roaming bison, 250 species of birds, as well as mule deer, bighorn sheep, and pronghorn. The 28,000-acre island welcomes hikers, mountain bikers, and horseback riders with the park’s 36 miles of backcountry trails. Recently designated a Dark Sky Park by the International Dark-Sky Association, it’s the perfect place to pitch a tent and camp for a weekend under a star-filled sky. During the day, walk along sandy beaches and kayak the salty waters with Gonzo Boat Rentals & Tours. Dust off the Stetsons for the one-day annual Bison Round-up every October or pay a visit to the Historic Fielding Garr Ranch, a restored 150-year-old ranch open year round. For dining, visit the Island Buffalo Grill because, well, you have no choice—it’s the only eatery on the island
