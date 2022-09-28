11. Brunswick Islands, North Carolina

Brunswick Islands are located just over three hours from Charlotte, sitting along the southernmost coast of the state. The chain of five islands offers 45 miles of beaches, along with the Intracoastal Waterway, and scenic marshland in view of wildlife and pristine nature local ecosystems, best viewed by kayak or paddleboard. You can cast a line into one of the southeast’s finest fishing spots with pier, kayak, and offshore fishing throughout the Brunswick Islands; or, charter a boat with Ollie Raja Charters where catches of the day include tuna, marlin, and mahi-mahi. Appropriately, the town of Calabash is called the “Seafood Capital of the World,” where the famous style of Calabash seafood originated: Shrimp, clams, fish, and oysters are coated in a light batter then quickly fried to lock in their freshness. Check Six Brewing Company in Southport offers 10-12 varieties of craft beer on tap. For beachfront accommodations, stay at the Winds Resort Beach Club or Sea Trail for golf lovers.

