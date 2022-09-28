2. Cumberland Island, Georgia
With an 18-mile beachfront, this barrier island in southeast Georgia is where wild hearts roam free—as in, it’s got unbroken wild horses and hogs along its sandy shores. A 45-minute ferry ride from St. Mary’s will get you to Cumberland, where you can camp among nature, get a clear view of the stars, simply swim, or bike/hike among the island’s 300-year-old oak trees and sprawling saw palmetto. You can partake in managed hunting sessions, visit the ruins of the Carnegie-family mansion Dungeness (which burned down in 1959), or the still-standing Plum Orchard Mansion (another Carnegie property, built in 1898). We’d encourage you to spend a night or two at Greyfield Inn too—the only lodging on Cumberland (yes, a late-19th-century Carnegie property) with its stunning old-world decor and 1.5-acre gardens.
