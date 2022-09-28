6. Fire Island, New York

Fire Island—a narrow 32-mile barrier island sheltering a southern stretch of Long Island from the Atlantic—takes on many identities along those miles. The Pines is a long-time and revelrous haven for gay men, while neighboring Cherry Grove is more popular with all letters of LGBTQ. Ocean Beach is perhaps the most popular for the masses due to its bustling tourism industry, with Water Island close behind. Meanwhile, sleepy Saltaire is a summer escape for New York’s rich and famous. While much of its bay-facing properties lack sandy stretches, it’s the oceanfront of Fire Island that rivals some of the Atlantic’s other best offerings. On a perfect sunny day, you can escape New York City early in the a.m., taking the Long Island Railroad to Sayville (for Water Island, Sailors Haven, Cherry Grove, and The Pines) or Bayshore (for everything else). Within a few hours you’ll forget you’re in New York at all.

