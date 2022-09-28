3. Isle Royale, Michigan
Surprisingly, Isle Royale is Michigan’s only state park—and barely that, since it lies just below the Canadian border in the middle of Lake Superior. But with 165 miles of foot trails and numerous isolated harbors, it packs the punch of a dozen more parks. To get to Isle Royale, take a ferry from the top of Minnesota (Grand Portage), or the uppermost mitten of Michigan (Copper Harbor). The recreation is akin to much of the upper Land ‘o Lakes: fishing, hiking, camping, canoeing. We’d suggest checking out the Rock Harbor Ranger Program (to learn about managing an isolated island) as well as the scuba diving options for an even more dimensional experience.
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top