5. Mount Desert Island, Maine

You might sooner say you’re going to Acadia National Park than to Mount Desert Island, but they’re more or less one and the same. The park, with its 4-million visitors per year, is the primary draw for the island—and New England’s only national park, believe it or not. Much of the park’s visitor infrastructure was funded by John D. Rockefeller and designed to blend into the stunning green-and-blue horizon. Bar Harbor is the city at Acadia’s entry, and the island’s core establishment with its peppering of cozy BnBs and boutique hotels (try the Inn on Mount Desert). Bar Harbor also plays host to a popular classical music festival for a month each June/July. Other towns to consider on your island visit include Otter Creek, Seal Harbor, Somesville, Northeast Harbor, Southwest Harbor, and Bass Harbor—each quainter and more Maine-like than the last. You can drive out to the island or take a bus or ferry. Though if you’re only going to Bar Harbor, you’ll be fine to arrive without added wheels. It’s entirely walkable and all the more freeing as such.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!