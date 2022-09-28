4. Nantucket, Massachusetts
The fancy-pantsiest pick on this list, Nantucket’s reputation precedes itself, but largely in photographs. You know this Cape Cod island for its wharves, sand dunes, lighthouses, and cobblestone streets. A visit is cozy any time of year, so pack your best turtleneck and pretend like you’re in a Nancy Myers movie. While there, educate yourself on its 19th-century whaling culture at the Whaling Museum, eat freshly caught sea fare at Straight Wharf, and treat yourself to a stay at The Wauwinet for a quintessential Cape experience along the ocean—and the closest you can reside to the island’s Great Point Lighthouse. You can get to Nantucket any number of ways by sea or air.
