13. Padre Island, Texas
Padre Island is located about 40 minutes south of Corpus Christi and is home to the Padre Island National Seashore—the longest stretch of undeveloped barrier island in the world. Many choose to set up camp for stargazing on this shore. You can also canoe or kayak in the salt water of the Laguna Madre and/or the freshwater of the Gulf of Mexico. From mid-June through August, visit Padre Island National Seashore to witness newly hatched sea turtles being released into the wild. After a day at the beach, unwind and watch the sun set on the deck at Doc’s Seafood & Steaks and end with a desert at BJ’s German Bakery & Café featuring German-style pasties, croissants and pies. To keep the kids entertained, a day can be spent at the new Schlitterbahn Waterpark, where attractions include high-thrill rides and wave pools.
