14. South Bass Island, Ohio
An hour from Cleveland sits South Bass Island, planted in the western basin of Lake Erie, accessible by the scenic Miller Ferry. This is one adventure-filled spot. You can kayak through Ohio’s few remaining natural arches, Needle’s Eye on Gibraltar Island, go birding at Scheef Point Nature, or spelunking in a limestone cave that is actually the world’s largest geode. After, grab a meal at The Goat Soup & Whiskey, which serves up fresh, golden brown lake perch tacos and, yes, whiskey. We suggest you stay the weekend at Bodee’s Bungalows, located just far enough off-the-beaten path that you feel secluded but still within walking distance to downtown.
