Is the UTV life right for you? Polaris Adventures outfitters nationwide stand ready to put you in a RZR for one of these peak trail experiences. You don’t need a skull-rocking adventure to get your thrills (but if that’s your style, check out this trip through West Virginia’s Hatfield-McCoy Trails, full of loose-rock uphill, mud-slick downhill, and whippy switchback). Get ready to explore the best UTV trails in America.

The Most Scenic UTV Trails in America Are Endlessly Entertaining

1. Silverton, Colorado

Sixty-three miles of stunningly scenic, and sometimes technical, trail wind through two Rocky Mountains passes, high alpine streams, and even a remote ghost town.

2. Sedona, Arizona

Not here for Sedona’s New Age mysticism? Then instead maneuver over the area’s famous red rocks and speed to the tops of majestic buttes. Now that’s spiritual wellness!

3. Gorham, New Hampshire

Explore more than 100 miles of off-road trails through Jericho Mountain State Park, complete with dense backwoods, birch-shaded waterfalls, wooden bridges, and—yes!—sandpits perfect for pulling 360s.

4. Spearfish Canyon, South Dakota

Experience the historic Black Hills on a trail that connects two waterfalls and climbs to a lookout so high the view sweeps four states. No, you can’t climb Mount Rushmore—yet.

5. Ocotillo Wells, California

Plunge into an 85,000-acre vehicular recreation area next to the Salton Sea and hone your Baja 500 racing skills across desert trails, steep climbs, and endless mini-dunes.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!