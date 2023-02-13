1. Lawsonia (Links Course) Learn More

Green Lake, WI

Max Green Fee: $125

It’s hard to stand out in the Badger State. It’s a hotbed for world-class public golf and boasts renowned courses like Sand Valley, Whistling Straits, and Erin Hills. Built in 1930, this Golden Age masterwork in central Wisconsin, about two hours northwest of Milwaukee, tops many charts for the best-value 18-hole track in America (it cracks Top 100 lists as well). Architecture aficionados drool over Bill Langford and Theodore Moreau’s classic course design, which is punctuated by some of the gnarliest green drop-offs this side of, well, anywhere.

