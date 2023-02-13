10. Dancing Rabbit Golf Club at Pearl River Resort (The Azaleas) Learn More

Philadelphia, MS

Max Green Fee: $100

Laid out on ancestral land by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, Azaleas at Dancing Rabbit Golf Club is best played in the spring when its eponymous flower blooms full and bright beneath stately pines and native hardwoods. Tom Fazio and Jerry Tate teamed up on this hilly, heavily-wooded routing that pulls a cue or two from the Augusta National playbook. Case in point: the picturesque par-3 13th, a bunker-and-creek guarded hole oozing with Masters charm.

