Bremerton, WA

Max Green Fee: $97

Ah, the conifer-lined fairways of the Pacific Northwest. This course was where a 17-year-old Jordan Spieth captured his second U.S. Junior Amateur title in 2011. His caddie was Michael Greller, a PNW local who loops for the three-time major champion to this day. The monstrous par-5 ninth and the drivable par-4 18th are epic front and back finishers. In between, a dramatic string of par-3s, underscored by the forest-framed 12th hole and lake-fronted 16th, highlight this Olympic eighteen.

