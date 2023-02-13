12. Four Mile Ranch Golf Club Learn More

Cañon City, CO

Max Green Fee: $69

Jim Engh, golf design’s unofficial “King of Quirky,” sketched this tricky layout a short drive south of Colorado Springs. While its bunker-free profile might sound like a gift from the golf gods, the challenging track makes up for it on the dance floor, where some of the most devilishly deceptive greens—many of which are punchbowl-shaped—make posting a low number a difficult task.

