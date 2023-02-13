2. Buffalo Dunes Learn More

Garden City, KS

Max Green Fee: $45

If Dorothy Gale had a home game, Buffalo Dunes would certainly be her Oz. Playing a whisker over 6,800 yards from the back markers, this beloved, wide-open muni in windswept western Kansas is the ultimate Sunflower State pitstop for club-carrying roadtrippers. A course-wide overhaul wraps up in 2026, just in time for its 50th birthday.

