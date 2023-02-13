3. Wild Horse Golf Club Learn More

Gothenburg, NE

Max Green Fee: $93

Two Coore and Crenshaw proteges, Dave Axland and Dan Proctor, created this ode to minimalist design in the heart of Nebraska’s golden prairie. Dubbed “a poor man’s Sand Hills” by some—the high-ranking private club sits a couple hours north—Wild Horse’s inviting layout glistens with many of the same traits: firm fairways fringed by native knee-high grass and fast greens ringed by tactical blow-out bunkering (e.g. Hole 11, an innocent-looking 126-yard par-3).

