4. Piñon Hills Golf Course Learn More

Farmington, NM

Max Green Fee: $65

Pinon Hills is a shiny pearl in the high desert of northwest New Mexico. Sandstone cliffs, greenside boulders, arroyos, and washed-out canyons offer a scenic backdrop from the first tee box to the last. Fresh off a hefty renovation, this course serves up peak conditions and an enchanting round in the Land of Enchantment.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!