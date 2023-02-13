5. Rustic Canyon Golf Course Learn More

Moorpark, CA

Max Green Fee: $90

If you know it, you know it—and L.A. golfers know it. Gil Hanse, who co-designed this Southern California gem with Jim Wagner and golf historian Geoff Shackelford, calls it “a public course with little ego and a lot of heart.”

Bordered by cactus and sagebrush-speckled hillsides, little was altered during the course’s construction—so much so that a drone’s-eye view makes it look as if its holes have existed on the canyon floor since the beginning of time. An earthquake fissure, for instance, splits the fairway at the par-5 first hole, a birdie opportunity if there ever was one.

