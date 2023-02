Blue skies for days! We hope you are enjoying the amazing Monterey weather this weekend!! pic.twitter.com/cDm2ypfjSk — Pacific Grove Golf (@PacificGroveGC) February 11, 2022 6 / 12 Learn More

Pacific Grove, CA

Max Green Fee: $99

Golf and the Monterey Peninsula—talk about a match made in heaven. Bad news first: This is not Pebble Beach. The good news? Pacific Grove is short (5,727 yards from the tips), scenic (think windswept dunes, cypress trees, lighthouse views, and Monterey Bay frontage), and most importantly, it’ll scratch your golfing itch without requiring a second mortgage.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!