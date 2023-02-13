7. George Wright Golf Course Learn More

Boston, MA

Max Green Fee: $77

Funding from President Franklin Roosevelt’s WPA program helped create this historic 1938 Donald Ross layout, and it was quite an undertaking: Workers used 60,000 pounds of dynamite to excavate its craggy terrain. Today, it’s run by the city of Boston and is one of the hottest tee times in town. Prepare yourself for elevation, blind shots, doglegs, and country club-like conditions. The $1,500 annual resident rate includes unlimited golf—a deal so good that a Beantown relocation is sure to cross your mind.

