Let’s celebrate a little Wailua Wednesday with this absolutely epic shot of everyone’s favorite Municipal Golf Course by @PatrickjKoenig!#GoGolfKauai pic.twitter.com/GjWzghvzQj — GoGolfKauai.com (@GoGolfKauai) December 22, 2021 8 / 12 Learn More

Lihue, HI

Max Green Fee: $80

Hawaii is awash with fancy, high-end tracks that cost an arm and a leg. That makes this walkable Kauaian jewel a true standout: It’s one of the best munis in the country on one of the most jaw-dropping islands in the world. A favorite among locals, Wailua has hosted multiple U.S. Amateur Public Links Championships and remains a bargain of a vacay round. Several holes hug the Pacific Ocean, most notably No. 17, a downhill one-shotter that funnels to the beach.

